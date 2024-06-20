Ministers Belousov and Lavrov were taken out of the hall in the DPRK due to politeness standards

Russian Defense and Foreign Ministers Andrei Belousov and Sergei Lavrov were taken out of the hall in the DPRK because of local politeness standards, explained the head of the National Communications Center (protocol school) Olga Kevorkova.

According to her, in Russia and North Korea the procedure for inviting delegations to the hall differs, so the Russian ministers who were there were asked to leave the room before the arrival of heads of state Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.

Related materials:

Different countries have their own protocol practices

Kevorkova explained that there are rules and norms of international politeness that are read equally, but there are also different protocol practices in individual countries. In North Korea, the Russian side faced a different approach, the expert added.

In Russia, we invite the president (and heads of state) to the hall when everything is ready, all the participants are already in the hall, they know their places, they have laid out folders with documents. And it’s convenient. Members of the Russian delegation are accustomed to this. In the practice of some other countries, the delegation enters only after the first person – their right Olga Kevorkova head of the National Communications Center

As an example, she cited a video made during the recent visit of the King of Bahrain to Russia. In the footage, members of the Russian delegation took their places, then the leaders entered, and only then the members of the Bahrain delegation.

According to Kevorkova, issues of etiquette are discussed separately before meetings. This time this did not happen, and therefore the Russians acted as they were accustomed to.

Related materials:

Russian ministers arrived in the meeting room before Kim Than-un

On Wednesday, June 19, before the start of an extended meeting between representatives of Russia and the DPRK, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, as well as Deputy Prime Ministers Denis Manturov and Vitaly Savelyev and General Director of Roscosmos Yuri Borisov.

While members of the Russian delegation were taking their seats and taking papers out of their briefcases, a North Korean official approached them with a request to leave the premises. He explained that first the DPRK leader Kim Jong-un should enter the meeting room.

As Albina Kholgova, president of the National Association of Business Ethics, Etiquette and Protocol Experts, noted, if this is really accepted in the practice of North Korean politicians, then the official’s request to the Russians is fair and there is no need to be offended by it.

Negotiations between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in an expanded format with the participation of delegations were held in Pyongyang. The leaders of the two states talked for just over an hour and a half, including discussing issues of bilateral relations and signing a new interstate Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Putin and Kim Jong-un also agreed to cooperate in the field of healthcare, medical education and science.