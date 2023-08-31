Through the Amazon offers today you can buy one Playstation 5 Standard. The reported discount is €100.99, or 18% of the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 549.99€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform and is linked to an official promotion from Sony PlayStation. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This pack includes one Standard PS5, i.e. with an optical drive to play PS4 and PS5 games on disc, as well as a classic white DualSense controller. Obviously there is no shortage of power cables and audio video connection (HDMI 2.1). Every PS5 also includes a digital copy of Astro’s Playroom, a free game that allows you to discover all the features of the controller as well as take a journey through PlayStation history.