The global ratings agency said that the Omani government is reforming its budget, and that “debt repayment and the strength of nominal GDP have reduced the total debt ratio to 40 percent of GDP in 2022.”

Standard & Poor’s expects that the momentum in the Omani government’s reforms to the budget and economy will continue in the period between 2023 and 2026.

It also expected Oman’s real GDP to grow by about 2.5 percent annually, on average, between 2023-2026.