A woman holds a Colombian flag, in Cali, this May 19. LUIS ROBAYO / AFP

One of the fears of the Iván Duque government has come true: this Wednesday, the agency Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) Global Ratings has lowered the rating of Colombian long-term debt in foreign currency from BBB- to BB +. It has been the response of the rating agency to the withdrawal of the failed tax reform, the resignation of the Minister of Finance and twenty days of protests in the streets.

“We believe that Colombia’s fiscal adjustment will be longer and more gradual than previously anticipated, which reduces the probability of reversing the recent deterioration in public finances,” S&P said in a statement, as its main reason for the new note.

The new Minister of Finance, José Manuel Restrepo, clarified that although this decision may raise the costs of interest rates for public and private financing, Colombia “continues and will continue to obtain financing.”

“The covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the weakness of Colombia’s fiscal profile, although the worsening trend was present for most of the last decade. In addition, as in many other emerging countries, the pandemic showed the substantial weakness of the country’s social coverage networks, which will probably increase spending growth in the long term, ”the agency said through a statement. For Colombia to lose investment grade, it is necessary for two of the three large firms to lower the grade.

Despite this decision, the outlook for the country went from negative to stable, indicating that the agency projects that the situation will not deteriorate further and that it awaits an institutional solution to social protests. “The stable outlook reflects our expectation of economic recovery in 2021 after the significant contraction last year. It is likely that the combination of renewed growth in gross domestic product (GDP) and certain fiscal measures will gradually reduce Colombia’s fiscal deficits, managing to stabilize the net debt of the general government above 60% of GDP ”.

Although expected, the news has already generated reactions. Former Minister Juan Camilo Restrepo assured that “it is not the end of the world” and that the country can live without the endorsement of the rating agencies; former Minister Mauricio Cárdenas assured that it is urgent to get out of the pandemic and “strengthen social policy and initiate fiscal stabilization.”

