Rome – Standard & Poor’s confirms its rating for Italy, which remains at BBB, and also keeps assessments of the country’s prospects stable. Growth forecasts are slowing down, but this does not change the ‘vote’ on the country’s ability to manage its debt towards the market.

In fact the first judgment on public finances after Nadef and the budget confirms the expectations of the government, which – as emerges from what was stated several times by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the owner of the Mef, Giancarlo Giorgetti – remains convinced of having acted with balance and prudence. Two obvious traits that, according to the Minister of Economy, rating agencies cannot ignore. The season of evaluations on Italy opens with Standard & Poor’s. For the rating agency, Italian economic growth will decelerate in 2023 and 2024: the country will grow by 0.9% this year and 0.7% next, but then return to 1.3% in 2025. Budget consolidation will be slower than expected – adds S&P – with a deficit of 5.5% of GDP in 2023, the blame for which, for a further 0.8%, is attributed to the effect of the incentives for the Superbonus.

The greatest attention is paid to debt: “Its sensitivity to market conditions will remain high,” according to S&P analysis. But reading between the lines of the rating agency’s statement nothing is discovered that Minister Giorgetti himself has not already said, even in Parliamentor. “We have written a correctly set budget law and in our opinion it will find the honest evaluation of the rating agencies that have read it and certainly do not base their evaluations on gossip and tabloid headlines”, said Giorgetti, who has met regularly for some time the rating agencies to “demonstrate the credibility and solidity” of the country.

The government, with Nadef first and then with the maneuver, aimed at send reassuring messages to international institutions and investors. And he even did it by “slapping” the ministers and their requests, said Giorgetti, using a colorful metaphor to explain that attention is first and foremost directed at prudence. Resources are few and Italy cannot afford to rush forward on spending in the very year in which the Stability Pact returns. Whether old or new, the rules will require reducing not only the debt but also the deficit, which Italy has set at 4.3% next year, well above the Maastricht threshold.

Not yet knowing the type of European constraints that will come into force next year, the government has decided to postpone the most expensive objectives until later in the legislature, such as pension reform. But it is a caution that may not be enough. The general picture is neither simple nor reassuring: two ongoing wars, still high inflation which will force rates to be kept high for longer, winter which is coming and risks pushing up the cost of energy. All elements that weigh on the growth scenario, which according to some is already too optimistic, given that the government sees a GDP increase of 1.2% in 2024, against the most recent estimates of Bank of Italy which sees just 0.8% and of International Monetary Fund which stops it at 0.7%.

If Italy does not grow as much as expected by the government, the problem would also have a knock-on effect on the debt, the moderate decline of which is already penalizing the burden of expenses for the Superbonus. After S&P’s judgment, next week it will be Dbrs’ turn. For the Canadian agency, which in May promoted the resilience of our economy, Italy’s rating is at the BBB High level with a stable trend: on 27 October it will reveal its revision. On November 10th it will be Fitch’s turn, which confirmed its BBB rating with stable outlook on May 12th.

But the date we look at with the most concern is on November 17, when Moody’s vote will arrive: the agency has effectively been on standby since May, when it decided not to update the rating. The current assessment classifies Italy at Baa3 with negative prospects and at the end of April the same agency highlighted in a report how Italy was the only country among those ‘covered’ to risk “losing investment grade”. A possible downgrading would place Italy in the ‘junk’ category.

“We are not worried, we must be careful, because we know well that international markets are a thermometer, an indicator of the conditions in which we find ourselves“, and “at the moment the spreads are around 200 points. And even a year ago we were at 200 points”, said the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto. “What we must pay attention to is the interest rate part because inflation, the ECB’s failure to purchases, has caused rates to rise, and for those who have as much historic debt as Italy, which is close to 3,000 billion, the rates weigh on the state budget”, he explained.