More than 200 investors are suing the bank before the London Supreme Court, accusing it of providing incorrect and misleading data about its non-compliance with the sanctions between 2007 and 2019.

They relied in part on previous accusations in a lawsuit filed by a company called Protos Trading that was dismissed after appeal.

Standard Chartered agreed to pay $1.1 billion in 2019 to the American and British authorities, due to financial transfers that violated sanctions on Iran and other countries.

Even if most of the sanctions-related allegations were dropped, the investors’ case against the bank would still go to trial, Graham Chapman, a lawyer for the investors, said in court documents for the October hearing.

A Standard Chartered spokesperson stated that the bank “fully complied with its reporting and disclosure obligations throughout the relevant period.”