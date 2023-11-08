More than 200 investors are suing the bank before the London Supreme Court, accusing it of providing incorrect and misleading data about its non-compliance with the sanctions between 2007 and 2019.
They relied in part on previous accusations in a lawsuit filed by a company called Protos Trading that was dismissed after appeal.
Standard Chartered agreed to pay $1.1 billion in 2019 to the American and British authorities, due to financial transfers that violated sanctions on Iran and other countries.
Even if most of the sanctions-related allegations were dropped, the investors’ case against the bank would still go to trial, Graham Chapman, a lawyer for the investors, said in court documents for the October hearing.
A Standard Chartered spokesperson stated that the bank “fully complied with its reporting and disclosure obligations throughout the relevant period.”
