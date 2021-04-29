NEW YORK (Reuters) – The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened at Wall Street Stock Exchange Technology stocks rose to record heights on Thursday, as investors worked on quarterly results reports and the latest economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.3 points, equivalent to 0.10 percent, to 33,855.64 points, and the Standard & Poor’s 500 opened, up 23.0 points, or 0.55 percent, to 4,206.14 points, and Nasdaq advanced 153.5 points, or 1.09 percent, to 14,204,515 points.