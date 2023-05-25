Do we think the standard 5 Series is a nice car?

Yesterday we were able to see the new BMW 5 Series in full regalia for the first time. Since 2002, the introduction of each new model has been quite controversial. With the early F-models (2008 – 2014) the storm seemed to have subsided somewhat. BMW is simply a brand that innovates more in terms of design, while competitors Audi and Mercedes are slightly more traditional and apply more evolution than revolution in terms of design.

At the introduction we were introduced to the i5 eDrive and the i5 eDrive M60 (who actually comes up with those names?). But – like @wouter already mentioned in the video – there are also versions with a combustion engine. Of course we are all very curious what they look like.

Standard BMW 5 Series

Well, we’ve got the images for you! On BMW website the 5 Series configurator is already live, namely. In addition to the two i5s, you can choose from a 520i, 520d and 520d xDrive. The 530i, 530i xDrive and 540i xDrive have been announced, but are only intended for use outside the EU.

If you order a 520i with nothing, you will still receive the historically responsible color Alpin Weiss. The rims are very neat 18 inchers that actually look nice.

In many cases black and bicolor look a bit cheaper, so it helps in that respect. In terms of interior, fabric is no longer possible, because the upholstery is now ‘Veganza’, to Vegan leather.

No Luxury Line, but M Sport Pro

Well, isn’t this just plastic and less beautiful than fabric or velvet? On the other hand, if it’s as comfortable as fabric (especially in the heat) and practical as leather, it’s a great combination.

A point of attention: only black Veganza leather is standard, because you have to pay extra for a tan. It is not expensive and you can immediately choose from red, brown and white.

Another thing that stands out: the Luxury Line has been discontinued. The standard version is now a bit like that. If you want something sportier, you can opt for the M Package and possibly expand it with the M Package Pro.

Incidentally, you can now get the M Sport suspension on a regular version (unlike the 3 Series).

The Bowers & Wilkins sound system is also a lot cheaper. That was always thousands of euros, but on the new 5 Series only 1,334 euros. If you do not like the new generation, the old 5 Series Touring and M5 are still available.

BMW 530e sDrive

Finally, the PHEV. That is the version that we will encounter the most, we think. Nothing was known about this yesterday and officially still not, but on a sub-page we came across the information below. The PHEV version will therefore be called BMW 530d sDrive. The specs are impressive, but keep in mind that the variables are huge with a PHEV.

0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds

Top speed: 230 km/h

Maximum power: 299 hp

Electric range: 102 km

Consumption (WLTP): 0.6 liters per 100 km (yes, ‘real’)

CO2 emissions: 14 grams per 100 km

Power consumption: 18.9 kWh per 100 km

Check here everything about the BMW i5:

