Stand Up, the strike that ignites America

“It is a historic moment, a decisive moment for our generation, we are fighting for inequality and injustice” are the words of 54-year-old United Auto Workers (UAW) union leader Shawn Fain. The strike is called Stand Up and is historic because for the first time it involves the three Big Companies of Detroit, such as GMC, Ford and Stellantis. Joe Biden will join the protest Tuesday in Michigan. According to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), a historic think tank, CEO compensation have grown by 1,460% since 1978, while those of the typical worker have increased by only 18%. Among 350 large listed companies, the number one earns 399 times that of a typical employee, in 1965 the ratio was 20 to 1, in 1989 it was 59 to 1. And this strike has a greater significance because it falls in a particularly turbulent moment in the American world of work touched by the protests of Hollywood actors and screenwriters, of Los Angeles hotels, by the stirrings of unionization among workers at Amazon Starbucks, Apple and UPS couriers. Among all, a summer record for number of days lost. Stand Up started with a General Motors plant in Missouri, which makes the GMC Canyon and Colorado; followed by another at Ford in Michigan, which assembles the Bronco model and the Ranger truck, and the third from Stellantis in Ohio where the Wrangler and Gladiator are produced.

Stand Up, a union of half a million workers

Without forgetting the first historic strikes in the sector, those of 1936, which brought an exponential growth of union members, from 30,000 to 500,000 members, led by Walter Reuther, famous trade union leader of the golden age. Golden because from him was born the Reuther Treaty of Detroit with GMC which guaranteed health coverage, pensions, unemployment rights, holidays and salary increases. The UAW has reached similar deals with Ford and Chrysler. From those agreements the auto workers really began to be middle class. Then after the crises that started in 2008 with losses of market shares and bankruptcies (GM and Chrysler acquired by Fiat and integrated into Stellantis), the groups recovered and are making millions in profits, probably forgetting about the workers. Fain is leading the strike as a true leader with a gradual “stop and go” approach backed by the so-called resistance fund of $845 million to compensate striking workers with $500 a month.

Stand Up, the many requests from workers

What do workers ask for? A lot: Among these requests a 32-hour week with an increase in salaries (+40% in 4 years) and pensions, cancellation of the double salary scale and guarantees in the transition to electric. The billion-dollar salaries of managers are fuel for the fire of protest. “After 40 years of wage freezes, after a pandemic and wealth going to only the richest 1%, the UAW believes it is important that we should share more of the profits that are being made. It is undeniable that the level of inequality in recent decades has become absolutely unsustainable and this gap is widespread throughout the United States. For their part, the leaders of the Big Companies are convinced that the UAW’s demands for manpower would make their companies no longer profitable. Particularly in the electric sector, they say that labor costs are much higher than Tesla or foreign manufacturers with factories in the United States, whose workers are not unionized. In short, a wall against a wall that seems, for the moment, to have no solutions.

