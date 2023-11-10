Although practicing water sports in the country can be a challenge for some, more and more spaces are enabled for this type of disciplines. According to Decathlon data, on average, water sports have had a growth of 10.92% in their practice and in the purchase of specialized items during the last year.

(Also read: Improve your physical health! These are some of the ‘most complete’ sports)

And although the best known is swimming, there are also other disciplines that are becoming relevant in the country and are increasingly gaining ground. This is the case of Stand Up Paddle, Paddle Surf or SUP, a sport that in recent years has had new followers in Colombia and that can be carried out in lakes and lagoons, as well as in the open sea.

This sport consists of standing on a board that is usually larger in size than a traditional surfboard, and using a paddle to propel yourself through bodies of water such as lagoons or the sea.

In fact, in the national territory there are already departments that allow its practice. Some of these are Cundinamarca (Tominé reservoir), Antioquia (El Peñol reservoir), Valle del Cauca (Lake Calima), Caquetá (La Consolata) and Sucre (Ciénaga La Caimanera), thanks to their water wealth.

Near Bogotá it is possible to practice Paddle Surfing in the Tominé reservoir. See also Inzaghi report: face to face with Marotta, the club asks for the turning point Photo: Laura Camila Pérez

(Read also: 10 resistance exercises to improve your cardiovascular capacity)

According to Natalia Salazar, athlete and owner of the only company with which you can paddle surf near Bogotá, called PaddleRoute, This sport is one of the most recommended at a cardiovascular level, since it involves the use of the entire body.

Although it looks simple, since the sport is essentially about standing on a board and rowing, the truth is that, the expert highlights, Maintaining balance while standing on the board is demanding, and involves correct balance, strengthening the calf muscles and also high energy expenditure.

Likewise, rowing movements while standing on the board work muscles in the hips, back and arms. In addition, practicing SUP is a great aerobic exercise with low impact on the joints, since in one session the heart rate is between 67% and 89%.

(Also read: Atlántico seeks to be a mecca for nautical sports)

This is how it becomes one of the ‘most complete’ sports, since it works on stability and muscle strengthening of the calves, quadriceps and femoral muscles by keeping the body in balance.

Where can you practice the sport in Colombia?

In Colombia there are still few companies that teach how to practice Paddle Surf and rent the necessary equipment to do it. Some of them are the following:

Halc SUP – Guatapé Club La Marina – Tominé Reservoir Windspot – Cartagena Paddle Santa Marta – Santa Marta See also Messi is the only one who can beat Antony Lopes and gives PSG victory in the match against Olympique Lyon

What do you need to start in this sport?

Since this is a sport that is just gaining recognition, there are still few places in the country where it can be practiced recreationally. According to Salazar, before embarking on buying a board, the ideal would be to start practicing it in a one-hour session to initially know if it is a sport that interests you.

Natalia Salazar, athlete and owner of the only company with which you can paddle surf near Bogotá, called PaddleRoute, explains the details of practicing the sport. Photo: Laura Camila Pérez

If yes, and you decide to continue with Stand Up Paddle as a sport, it is essential to have two elements: the paddle or paddle and the board. However, these two elements must be chosen according to the level of the person, that is, whether it is for beginners or experts.

(Read also: Five extreme sports that you can practice in Colombia)

Angela Zamorano, commercial director of water sports at Decathlon Colombia, the only company that currently markets paddle boards in the country, assures that “When starting out in this sport, it is important to start with short trips in a calm water level (lake, river or sea) since stability is needed. To facilitate transportation, you can choose an inflatable board.”

The inflatable technology called “drop stitch” gives excellent rigidity to the board when inflated to the indicated pressure. Also, it is very resistant to impacts and does not hurt if it falls on the board. Likewise, it is important to always use a leash (cord that connects your body to the board) for your safety, even in calm waters. For rowing, a height-adjustable model (for the whole family) in (solid) aluminum will work well.

The material of the paddle is a key actor to take into account, given that there are blades made of wood, aluminum, carbon or plastic. “To begin with, we recommend an adjustable height model in aluminum to be able to adjust it to your size because it allows the person to have better control and performance in the sport,” explains Zamorano.

EDWIN CAICEDO | HEALTH UNIT EDITOR

@CAICEDOUCROS | @HEALTH