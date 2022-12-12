Stand up | Comedian Ricky Gervais will come to Finland in March

Gervais brings his Armageddon world tour to the Helsinki ice rink.

World one of the most popular comedians Ricky Gervais will perform in Finland for the first time. Gervais brings Armageddonstand-up show at the Helsinki Ice Hall on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The show is part of the comedian’s UK and European tour next year. Already earlier, Gervais had announced Armageddon-show to Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

Armageddon-world tour will continue until 2024.

Many times over award-winning British comedian, actor, screenwriter and director Gervais is known, among other things, for his series The Office, Extras, After Life and Idiot abroad.

Created by Gervais The Office (The Office) is the most successful British comedy of all time. It is shown in several countries and popular versions have been made of it, for example in the United States. in Finland Office starred comedian Sami Hedberg.

In addition to popular TV series and stand-up live performances, Ricky Gervais has hosted the Golden Globe gala for several years.

Ricky Gervais previous tour, held last year SuperNaturewas a huge success, becoming one of Netflix’s most watched comedies of the year.

Netflix has already bought the television rights as well to Armageddonwhich will air on Netflix in early 2024.

Ricky Gervais has today announced new dates for his arena tour, while also confirming his first visit to Finland in March 2023. The comedian’s new stand-up show Armageddon will be shown at the Helsinki Ice Hall, which

Produced by Live Nation

– Ricky Gervais is Britain’s greatest comedian. He sells out arenas around the world, says Live Nation’s Ian Coburn (President European Comedy Touring)

– When I was invited to perform at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, I thought what if it rains? This sums up well how the British think, says Gervais.

Creator and star of The Office, Extras, Derek and the critically acclaimed After Life (Netflix), Ricky Gervais is one of the most influential British comedians since Charlie Chaplin. Among other things, Gervais, who has been awarded three Golden Globes, received The British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award in 2016.

EVENT

Ricky Gervais (UK): Armageddon

Sat 11.3.2023 Ice Hall, Helsinki

Doors at 17:30, show time 19:30

Age limit K-16. The show is aimed at adults.

The show starts at 19:30. Latecomers will not be allowed in after the show starts.