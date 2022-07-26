Fans of superheroes, fantasy and science fiction could finally enjoy themselves again after a corona break of two years during Comic Con in the American city of San Diego. During the comics, movies, TV series and pop culture fair, many people walk through the building dressed as their favorite hero (or villain). The event is an important moment for Hollywood studios and streaming services to get their stuff out there. Visitors queue for many hours to attend a panel in which actors, producers and directors talk about their film or series.

Thus, the battle between two upcoming fantasy series was stepped up further: HBO came up with the team of the highly anticipated Game of Thrones–spin-off House of the Dragon to Comic Con, while Amazon went big with the promotion of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (the most expensive TV series ever made). Both series blockbusters will be launched in quick succession: House of the Dragon begins August 22 on HBO Max, The Rings of Power kicks off on Prime Video on September 2.

Superhero giant Marvel, part of Disney, meanwhile showed trailers for upcoming productions; of the series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The latter title has an emotional layer due to the lack of Chadwick Boseman: the protagonist of the first Black Panthermovie passed away in 2020.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige further presented his plans for the coming years. Although there is more criticism of the declining quality of the many Marvel productions, there seems to be no end to the producer’s dominance for the time being: in addition to films, there is now also a constant stream of superhero series for streaming service Disney+. For example, Samuel L. Jackson will again play agent Nick Fury, this time in the series Secret Invasion (to be seen in spring 2023). But Feige look further ahead: this is how you can go to the movies in 2025 Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Time Traveling Newspaper Girls

For new genre series, it’s hard to stand out among franchises like Star Wars. Take the new series Paper Girls, which premieres July 29 on Prime Video. The team on this series was also at Comic Con, but didn’t get much attention. And that while it is by no means a small series. It can even potentially Stranger Things go after. Just like Netflix’s mega hit Paper Girls a sophisticated mix of genres with young characters who live in America of the eighties.

Four newspaper deliverers find themselves on a time travel adventure in this mix of sci-fi thriller and coming-of-age drama. The girls go from 1988 to 2019 and meet adult versions of themselves.

Paper Girls is based on a comic of the same name that flies in many directions. You can see that in the series: one moment there are giant robots in the picture, a few scenes later the girls are having an awkward conversation about menstruation. Such small moments are important, because in the midst of all the superhero violence, you might stand out more because of humanity.