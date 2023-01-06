The stance of the M3 Touring is finally as it should be.

The BMW M3 Touring is the ideal car that can do it all. Of course the device is ramming raunchy, but because it is a station wagon, it gets away with it. Can’t do it with a crossover. The M3 Touring has only just entered the market or the first adjustments are already possible.

Of course, BMW was even the first with the BMW M Performance Parts line of accessories. Then you can get those bronze rims or those wacky exhausts that we will undoubtedly find iconic in 30 years. Of course Manhart was also there like the chickens with a modified M3 Touring, although secretly these were of course renders with the specifications of the M3 Sedan that they have modified before.

Hanging butt syndrome

We now have the first real live photos of a modified M3 Touring for you. Of course, it is the chassis specialists from H&R who got to work. Normally they have a complete arsenal of springs, dampers, anti-roll bars, coilovers, spacers and so on. For today the news is quite modest, but because the M3 Touring is so wonderfully thick you didn’t want to remember it.

It concerns coil springs for the Audi RS4 competitor. That is not the same as lowering springs or a coilover, but is exactly in between. German cars are almost standard equipped with the ‘hanging butt syndrome’.

Just pay attention: the front wheel arches often have much more ‘wheelgap’ than the rear wheels, even if the car is not loaded. You don’t always solve that problem with a set of new springs. Also with the Bilstein B12 kit, the butt of the 325d stuck, for example.

Stance M3 Touring as it is

A solution is therefore coil springs. The idea is simple. These replace the standard springs and work together with the adaptive dampers. You can adjust the springs a little bit in height (screws, hence the name).

The lowering is between 25 and 35 millimeters at the front, and 0 to 15 millimeters at the rear. As a result, the stance of the M3 Touring is finally as it should be. Just exactly right.

This is how BMW does it:

And this is how H&R does it:

The parts of H&R are all with Gutachten, TüV and other KBA approvals. In itself a pleasant thought with 510 hp under the hood. The coil springs are not very expensive.

A complete set will cost you 879 German euros (Germans pay slightly less VAT than we do), excluding assembly. Actually a mandatory accessory, isn’t it? You can get the parts order immediately for the justified Autoblog Car of the Year 2022!

Oh, and check out the moving images of the H&R M3 Touring, so much fatter than standard:

Read more? Check out all generations of BMW M3 in one Gallery!

This article Stance M3 Touring is now completely perfect appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Stance #Touring #completely #perfect