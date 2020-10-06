Stan, the 67-million-year-old T. Rex skeleton. (CHRISTIE’S)

It’s a Tyrannosaurus rex, the king from the Cretaceous, often touted as the fiercest, ruthless, voracious of all dinosaurs. He’s huge, he’s scary and his name is Stan, like Stan Sacrison, the amateur paleontologist who discovered him in Dakota, United States. It was in 1987, and it is his skeleton that is auctioned Tuesday, October 6 at Christie’s in New York.

Her presentation card is impressive: 4 meters high, 12 long, 188 bones for an animal that had to weigh between 7 and 8 tons, with a jaw whose largest tooth is 28 centimeters. Stan was a male in his twenties when he went missing. 67 million years old, and studying his skeleton tells us a lot about his life. We know, for example, that he broke his neck in his youth, but that he recovered since two of his necks are welded. He was also bitten by another T-Rex if fang marks on his skull are to be believed, and he was feeding on Triceratops and Edmontosaurus, as their partially digested bones were found in the middle of its carcass.

There is a lot to learn from studying fossils. But for that, they have to be in museums, or available to museums. It is increasingly rare. In recent years, dinosaurs have instead ended up in the living rooms of private owners, anonymous millionaires, and celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Nicolas Cage. In 2020, the fossil became the decorative trophy “trend” to have at home when you can afford it. Because it doesn’t get more impressive than it’s a piece of history. Perhaps also because it recalls the vulnerability of all species.

With this fad, prices have soared, and museums cannot keep up. Their budgets are limited on average to a few tens of thousands of euros, where Stan is estimated at $ 8 million. There remains the sponsorship solution. This is what happened in 1997 to another T-Rex, Sue, the purchase of which by the Field Museum in Chicago was funded by McDonald’s and Disney. In exchange, the two companies have merchandising rights, that is, the casting of copies, the sale of soft toys and toys.

End up in a museum and a miniature children’s menu, or in a living room are the options that await Stan, who in 67 million years passed from Earth’s greatest predator to the whims of a handful of humans.