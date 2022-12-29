One of the world’s great creators of Marvel he would have had his birthday on December 28, specifically 100 years old, the creator of great characters such as spider-man. To make their respective tribute, Disney He has decided that he is going to have his own documentary in which his life and work will be approached in a friendly way.

Through the company’s official account, a special message has been given, in which a video shows some of the cartoonist’s most important cameos, since he basically made an appearance in every studio film. confirming that in the 2023 will be released in Disney Plus said chapter with interesting segments of the public figure.

100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/7MlWtP1IVD —Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 28, 2022

For now there is no defined date for the premiere of the documentary, only that it will do so at some point in the 2023. It is expected that major Disney conventions will learn more. It could even be released in some empty space where there is no series of Marvel available. Let’s remember that this 2023 there will be some like the second season of Loki.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It seemed strange to me that there hasn’t been a proper tribute to Stan Lee before, so it will be interesting to see what they have planned. I’ll personally be around to take a look at it.