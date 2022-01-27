Sadly, in 2018 Stan Lee, creator of hundreds of comics, passed away. Not only was this a huge success for this industry, but fans of the MCU were left without one of the oldest traditions of these movies, as this person’s famous cameos are now impossible. But nevertheless, this did not stop the writers of Spider-Man: No Way Homewho wanted to include a nod to Stan Lee.

Recently, the script Spider-Man: No Way Home was published on the internet. In this way, several details of this tape have been discovered. Some of these did make it to the screen, while others were eliminated. One of these is the Stan Lee cameo. At the end of the tape, when Peter goes to visit MJ in the cafeteria, it was planned to include an older man, much like Lee, who was going to greet our hero. This is what is mentioned about it:

“Peter finds MJ, chatting and laughing with an older customer, a man LOOKS LIKE STAN LEE. MJ turns, looks at him and greets him. He is puzzled… Until he discovers that she was waving at Ned, who was coming in behind him.”

At the end of the day, Stan Lee did not appear on Spider-Man: No Way Homeand at the moment it is unknown why. One of the reasons is that it would have been in poor taste to see the comic creator on screen using special effects.. While it is true that Lee appeared in Captain Marvel Y Avengers: Endgamewhich premiered after 2018, these scenes were recorded prior to his death.

Editor’s note:

While it would have been interesting to see Stan Lee, in a scene that sounds similar to the one we saw in Marvel’s Spider-Man, leaving out this appearance was the right thing to do. Bringing multiple actors back through special effects is possible, but it never works out, and the moral and ethical implications are another matter.

Via: Spider-Man