Stampede tragedy in El Salvador stadium: nine deaths reported

At least 9 people died this Saturday night in a stampede at the Cuscatlán Stadium in El Salvador prior to a Major League Soccer match, according to the National Civil Police (PNC).

“The number of deaths after the stampede at the Cuscatlán Stadium amounts to 9,” the source said on Twitter, noting that two people in “critical condition” have been taken to nearby hospitals.

⚡️ #NOW | First images from the Cuscatlán Stadium, in El Salvador, where a human stampede left several dead. The soccer match for the domestic league between Alianza and FAS has been suspended. Dead and injured confirmed by the authorities. pic.twitter.com/Nl0NjKkNqP – World in Conflict 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) May 21, 2023

The events occurred before the match that Alianza and FAS were going to play, in one of the soccer classics in that country.

A stampede at the entrance to the Cuscatlán Stadium in El Salvador, in the match between Alianza and FAS, leaves 9 deaths confirmed by the police for the moment. Apparently, there was a terrible organization in the accesses and overselling of tickets. pic.twitter.com/G2MwVbZZ97 — Nahuel Lanzón ⭐⭐⭐ (@nahuelzn) May 21, 2023

Fans stationed around the Cuscatlán stadium report that there was a lot of false ticketing in the general sun sector and that is why there was an overcrowd on stage, which could have generated the stampede.

#The last | According to this Alianza fan, during the match between Alianza and FAS, which would take place tonight, fake ticket sales were made, which may cause a large number of fans to want to enter to watch the game. pic.twitter.com/fdIYyIHyJs – Fans (@Fanatics21) May 21, 2023

