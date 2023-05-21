Sunday, May 21, 2023
Stampede tragedy in El Salvador stadium: nine deaths reported

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2023
in Sports
0
The events occurred before the classic between Alianza and FAS.

At least 9 people died this Saturday night in a stampede at the Cuscatlán Stadium in El Salvador prior to a Major League Soccer match, according to the National Civil Police (PNC).

“The number of deaths after the stampede at the Cuscatlán Stadium amounts to 9,” the source said on Twitter, noting that two people in “critical condition” have been taken to nearby hospitals.

The events occurred before the match that Alianza and FAS were going to play, in one of the soccer classics in that country.

Fans stationed around the Cuscatlán stadium report that there was a lot of false ticketing in the general sun sector and that is why there was an overcrowd on stage, which could have generated the stampede.

.
with Efe

