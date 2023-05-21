Sunday, May 21, 2023
Stampede tragedy in El Salvador stadium: nine deaths reported, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2023
in Sports
Stampede tragedy in El Salvador stadium: nine deaths reported, video


Alliance vs. FAS

The match between Alianza and FAS was suspended due to an avalanche. The initial report is 9 deaths.

Twitter: FAS Sports Club

The match between Alianza and FAS was suspended due to an avalanche. The initial report is 9 deaths.

The events occurred before the classic between Alianza and FAS.

At least 9 people died this Saturday night in a stampede at the Cuscatlán Stadium in El Salvador prior to a Major League Soccer match, according to the National Civil Police (PNC).

“The number of deaths after the stampede at the Cuscatlán Stadium amounts to 9,” the source said on Twitter, noting that two people in “critical condition” have been taken to nearby hospitals.

The events occurred before the match that Alianza and FAS were going to play, in one of the soccer classics in that country.

Fans stationed around the Cuscatlán stadium report that there was a lot of false ticketing in the general sun sector and that is why there was an overcrowd on stage, which could have generated the stampede.

As reported by the Honduran newspaper Diez, logistics personnel from the venue had to open the emergency doors and allow fans to enter the field of play, after some fans fainted from the avalanche.

The same source reports that some fans had to be revived.
SPORTS
with Efe

