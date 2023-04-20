A stampede at a charity event in the Bab el Yemen neighborhood in Sana’a has left at least 79 dead and more than 100 injured, official Houthi sources reported Thursday.

At least 79 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in a stampede in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, held by the Houthis, officials from the rebel group told AFP on Thursday.

“Seventy-nine people were killed and 110 injured in a stampede during a charity event in the Bab el Yemen neighborhood,” a Houthi medical official said. This balance was confirmed by two other rebel sources.

The victims were taken to nearby hospitals and the organizers of the event were arrested, the Interior Ministry said in a statement carried by the rebel news agency Saba.

“Chaotic distribution of money”

The statement does not specify the number of victims, but merely mentions “dozens of deaths after a stampede during a chaotic distribution of money by some merchants.”

This charitable action occurs a few days before the festival of Eid el-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim month of fasting.

Houthi rebels, close to Iran, seized control of the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene a few months later to support the government.

Since then, the war in Yemen has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people – direct and indirect victims of the conflict – and has plunged the poorest country on the Arabian peninsula into one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, according to the UN.

This article was adapted from its original in French.