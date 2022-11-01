For several minutes the Mexican Juliana Velandia Santaella She thought that she would not make it out alive from the alley where more than 150 people died on Saturday during the Halloween celebrations in Seoul, and in which she was completely trapped for at least half an hour and “unable to breathe,” she told EFE.

“I was totally paralyzed. I couldn’t even move my toes,” recalls with surprising integrity this 23-year-old native of Mexicali.

Juliana finally managed to get out of the alley, but now suffers from rhabdomyolysis, which occurs when oxygen does not reach the muscles (in case of crushing, for example) and tissue breakdown passes into the bloodstreambeing able to later damage the kidneys, in addition to causing other possible consequences.

He knows very well what he is talking about; She is an exchange medical student currently studying at Bucheon Catholic University (southwest of Seoul), where she arrived last August.

Floral offerings to the victims of the tragedy in Seoul.

Velandia remember to take a photo in the company of her roommate, also Mexican, in the neighborhood’s busiest bar street, Itaewon ro 27 ga gil, at 10:08 p.m. local time on Saturday (1:08 p.m. GMT), as recorded on his phone.

“We walked a few meters, we turned left and everything happened in the alley. I was at the top of the slope. And we all began to fall down. They began to push us, push us, push us and they didn’t stop,” The Baja Californian recalls the moment in which they tried to reach the main avenue of the neighborhood, Itaewon ro, through the aforementioned alley, barely 3.2 meters wide.

There was a boy who was unconscious and he was crushing me and my legs were getting so crushed that I stopped feeling them.

“At one point they began to push us so much that I lost sight of her (my partner). I no longer knew where she was. They began to crush my entire chest and I couldn’t expand my lungs and I couldn’t breathe,” he adds in a telephone interview. .

What follows is a terrifying account of the episode that has cost the lives of more than 150 people, most of them women – usually less corpulent – who, like Juliana, were in their twenties.

“At one point my feet were no longer touching the ground, there were already bodies under me. There was a boy who was unconscious and was crushing me and my legs were getting so crushed that I stopped feeling them. I swore at one point that I was going to lose my legs, that they were going to break them… That I was never going to be able to move them again,” he explains.

for several minutes the only thing he could move was his neck and he verified “that he could no longer breathe through his nose because he could not expand his lungs”.

“I realized that the only way to continue breathing was through my mouth. I was taking very short, rapid breaths through my mouth,” recalls Velandia.

Once the unconscious young man on top of her was lifted, she was able to breathe easier and a Korean boy, who was not from the rescue teams, began to pull her.

“The problem is that my legs were still stuck between all the bodies. They couldn’t get me up. This boy helped me get my legs out of the bodies. When they released me I looked at my cell phone and it was 10:58 p.m. I want to assume that I was there trapped between 30 and 40 minutes,” she says.

Velandia took several minutes to be able to walk again because his legs were still numb from lack of circulation.

Citizens tried to revive the victims of the stampede.

“I couldn’t find my friend, I stayed an hour waiting to see if I could find… her body,” she says with great regret.

Fortunately, he found her thanks to the fact that his partner, who lost her cell phone in the riot, was able to dial her number from someone else’s phone when she also managed to get out of that alley alive.

The two spent the rest of the night at a friend’s house in Itaewon and went to the hospital the next day.

Juliana is now suffering from terrible muscle pain and suffered from a fever due to rhabdomyolysis.



“It hurts to breathe, it hurts to walk. Basically I can’t move,” explains the Mexican, who awaits a painful recovery, both physically and mentally.

EFE