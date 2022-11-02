South Korea’s prime minister said Wednesday that police will be held accountable for their failure to respond to numerous emergency calls ahead of Seoul’s deadly Halloween rush.

At least 156 people, mostly young people, were killed and dozens were injured Saturday night when the first Halloween party behind the pandemic became an uncontrolled slump in the popular Itaewon district.

Transcripts of the emergency calls, many of them hours before the disaster, show the growing desperation in view of the density of the crowd.

The government will firmly hold those responsible as soon as the investigation is finished

“When every citizen makes an emergency call it is because it is very urgent and there is a need for help or police action,” Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said after a government meeting.

“The government will firmly hold those responsible as soon as the investigation is over,” he said.

An investigation is underway about the causes of the tragedyand a research team paved on Wednesday several police units, including those of the district where the drama occurred.

Some 100,000 people came to Itaewon for the Halloween celebration, but because it was not an “official” event with a designated organizer, there was no crowd control from the police or other authority.

The Government also announced on Wednesday that it is going to modernize the 112 emergency call service. “The government will do its best to create a safer society and will take this accident as a lesson,” Park Jong-hyun of the Ministry of the Interior and Security told reporters.

Authorities collect evidence in the area of ​​the tragedy in Seoul.

Several top officials, including the police chief, the Seoul mayor and the interior minister, publicly apologized on Tuesday and admitted they failed to prevent the disaster.

The progress of the investigation

Just this Wednesday, a special team of the South Korean national police carried out raids on seoul metropolitan police headquarters and in the police station, the fire station and the town hall of the district of Yong-san to try to clarify the possible failures that led to the tragedy of Halloween.

The Special Investigations division of the national security forces carried out these raids after it became known that there were several calls to the emergency services warning of the danger of crushing in the Seoul alley, hours before more than 150 people died. in an avalanche

Citizens tried to revive the victims of the stampede.

The investigation will try to determine the responsibility of the local police, firefighters and administration for the apparent inaction after the aforementioned calls, which warned of the chaotic and dangerous situation in the area during the Halloween celebrations.

The raids were carried out in eight places, including the Yongsan City Hall (to which the Itaweon neighborhood where the avalanche took place belongs), as well as the Yongsan Police Station and Fire Station, the Yongsan Metropolitan Command Center, Seoul Fire and Disaster Prevention Department, the capital’s police headquarters and other police stations and offices, according to the National Police Agency (NPA).

Both the South Korean government and police have admitted the absence of protocols in the country to deploy security assets in a large-scale event in which there is no organizer and at the moment it is unknown if the local authorities requested more means for a celebration that each year was bringing together more people in the neighborhood.

