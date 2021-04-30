An Argentine is among the victims of a stampede on a Jewish pilgrimage in northern Israel, which caused at least 45 dead and 150 wounded. The Argentine embassy in Israel confirmed to Clarín that it is Daniel Embón, 21 years old.

The stampede at the religious celebration was described by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “a terrible mess“as information came from Mount Meron.

The emergency services of the Magen David Adom (MDA, equivalent to the Red Cross), initially confirmed 44 deaths, but hours later the figure was expanded to 45, including five children under 16 years of age.

v 1.5 Meron, Israel Several dozen killed in a stampede of Jewish pilgrims

Infographic: Clarion

More than a hundred injured were transferred to hospitals after being treated by paramedics, and the process of identification of fatal victimssaid Shabtai Garbatchik, a spokesman for the local police.

Despite the tragedy, thousands of people remained at the scene for several hours and hundreds insisted on continuing their festive prayers, ignoring evacuation orders.

The Israeli emergency service MDA moved the place six helicopters and dozens of ambulances to evacuate those affected to health centers in Jerusalem, Safed and Nahariya, among others.

Initial reports indicated that an exhibiting tier had given way and collapsed at one of the concerts, in which a few hundred thousand people. But then it was reported that the stampede was unleashed when some people slipped from one of the stands.

The tragedy happened at night by a stampede on the Jewish religious festival of Lag Baomer. / Reuters

rescue service explained that the tragedy came from the crowding and “severe overcrowding”.

An Israeli police official explained that dozens of participants in a concert were they would have “slipped”, falling on those below of them in the stands and thus causing a “crushing” domino effect.

The desperate situation would have added to the stampede of people.

Witnesses said that people were dragged, pushed and literally flew into the air, pushed by the human tide that sought to flee the place.

For his part, Israel Army, who sent his rescue team, provided the version that the incident would have caused chaos by the collapse of a roof.

Thousands of people had been celebrating the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer in the town of Meron, and previous videos on social media have shown people singing, dancing and praying.

The event, without a doubt, was the most populous held in Israel since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lag Baomer Festival



Tens of thousands of people participated on Thursday night in the annual pilgrimage which would run until this Friday in northern Israel, in the largest public event in the country since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pilgrimage, which celebrated the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer, was held in Meron.

It happened around the grave of rabbi Shimon Bar Yojai, a 2nd century Talmudist credited with writing the Zohar, a central work of Jewish mysticism.

Lag Baomer is a joyous holiday that commemorates the end of a devastating epidemic among the pupils of a Talmudic school at that time.

The authorities had allowed the presence of 10 thousand people in the venue from the grave, but, according to the organizers, more than 650 buses were chartered across the country, representing at least 30,000 people. The local press estimated the influx of 100,000 people.

🇮🇱🚨 – HORRIFYING: Multi casualty incident with over 15 deaths and many serious injuries, after a metal platform collapsed and caused a massive stampede in Meron, Israel, during Lag Baomer celebrations tonight – More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/yKNxFayurv – Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) April 29, 2021

But after midnight Israeli time, the bleachers sank, which caused panic and a deadly stampede of people.

Calls to emergency responders led to the deployment of helicopters to evacuate the wounded.

The Israeli press showed the crude image of a dozen inert bodies lined up in bags made of plastic, surrounded by lifeguards on an asphalt track.

What was presupposed a celebration quickly turned into a tragedy that still generates confusion about how it originated.

Source: agencies

AFG / DS / DB / AP