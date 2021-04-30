The feast of Lag Ba’omer, where the 21-year-old Argentine student Daniel Embón died, is a celebration that takes place year after year between Pesach and Shavuot, and thousands of pilgrims participate in it.

The drastic drop in covid cases in Israel and the successful vaccination plan allowed the celebration to be massive this year. The outcome was tragic: a human stampede that left 45 dead.

What is Lag Ba’omer? And what is celebrated?

The first thing to know is that it is one of the most important holidays on the Jewish calendar and is celebrated between Pesach and Shavuot. Lag Ba’omer is a festival based on the Hebrew calendar and therefore a mobile party, without a fixed date (unlike what usually happens with holidays and commemorations in the Gregorian calendar).

Mass funerals, after the tragic stampede at the Lag BaOmer celebration. Photo: AP

This year the date was April 30, corresponding to the Jewish year 5781. Last year, in 2020, the date had been May 12, but due to restrictions due to the pandemic, the pilgrimage of believers was not allowed.

Lag Ba’omer is the thirty-third day of the Omer, and is the name given to the 18th day of lyar (eighth month of the Jewish year) in the Hebrew calendar.

The day the plague ended

According to the tradition, sadness and regret that accompany the Counting of Omer (name given to the 49 days or 7 weeks between Pesach and Shavuot) are interrupted on this day of celebrations. And two bases accompany this feeling of joy: the first is that on this day the plague ended that had sprung up among the disciples of Rabbi Akiva (a sage of Jewish law and tradition who lived between the 1st and 2nd century AD).

Celebrations for Lag BaOmer, in Jerusalem. Photo: AFP

The second is that on this date the death of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (a rabbi who lived in Galilee during the time of Roman rule and after the destruction of the second Temple in Jerusalem) is commemorated.

In turn, the Omer was a measure of barley which was offered in the Temple of Jerusalem, on the second day of Passover, thus beginning the harvest in all Israeli lands. From this day the Jewish people began to count seven full weeks until the feast of Shavout. And when that day came, they offered themselves in the temple the first harvests, coinciding with the memory of the delivery of the Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai.

The events of the second century

It was during the 2nd century at Lag Ba’omer that he died Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, better known as Rashbi, and was the prodigal student of Rabbi Akiva. Rashbi is credited with the authorship of the Zohar (which together with the Sefer letzirá is the central book of the Kabbalistic current).

For generations, the holiday has been celebrated with bows, arrows, and by making large bonfires. Photo: AFP

Before dying, Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai asked his students to make that day a holiday and a day of joy. And among other issues, the Lag Ba’omer is also celebrated, due to the aforementioned plague that decimated Rabbi Akiva’s students, killing more than 24 thousand, and that ended that same day.

Bows, arrows and big bonfires

For generations this day is celebrated with bows, arrows and making large bonfires in the forests, to commemorate what the ancestors did during the time of Roman rule in Israel.

In those years the reading of the Torah was forbidden and that is why the students went out to the forests dressed with bows and arrows to prevent the Roman patrols from realizing that they they were going to study the Torah, and they thought they were actually hunting.

Currently, in Israel, it is customary to visit the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in the city of Meron, in the north of the country. Thousands of people year after year make a pilgrimage there, turning the city into a great mass party.