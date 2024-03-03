Stamina Gap | Unto Hämäläinen turned 70 and got scared: there are already a million people his age and older in Finland

2.3. 2:00 am | Updated 14:03

I am born in 1954 and I turned 70 at the end of February on Kalevala day. With my birthday coming up, I started thinking about how many septuagenarians there were before and how many of us there are now.

I got help Pekka from Myrskylawho worked for a long time as a researcher at the Statistics Finland and enjoys statistical matters even in retirement.

I could have expected that the number of people turning 70 has increased in 70 years, but still the skyrocketing growth rate surprised both me and Pekka Myrskylä.

In the year I was born, there were 170,000 people over 70 in Finland. Now there are almost a million of us.

Of course, the population has also grown from 4.2 million to 5.6 million. However, the increase in the percentage shows how the proportion of the elderly has steadily increased from decade to decade.

How did such a big change come about?

The last century was sharply divided in two. In the first half of the century, all wars took place, the civil war in 1918 and three wars in 1939–1945. The wars were demographic catastrophes, the traces of which were felt for a long time. Men in top condition died at the front. The weakest, the sick, children and the elderly perished at home. There wasn't enough medicine, treatment or decent food for everyone.

Those of us born after the war have been able to live our entire lives in a time of deep peace.

Motion sickness also taxed the nation at the beginning of the century. Again, those of us born after the war were lucky. When we were small, we were vaccinated and managed to avoid terrible epidemics until the 2020s, when Corona struck. Fortunately, the wise (previous) government ordered the elderly to stay in isolation through the worst time. The order was cursed but obeyed. That's how many old people's lives were saved.

In 1954 a new word entered the Finnish language: welfare state. It was copied from Sweden, where the welfare state had been built in peace for a long time. After the wars, we set out from the back to establish our own welfare state, and the construction took time. We finally succeeded in it in the 1980s.

The welfare state made sure that sick people received treatment for their ailments. At the same time, medicine was advancing wildly. Diseases could be prevented and cured more effectively than before. The long period of economic growth accumulated tax revenues for the state and municipalities, which were used to build hospitals and hire more nursing staff.

The improvement in living conditions led to an increase in people's lifespan. There are more of us in our seventies alive than anywhere else. Only in Japan and Italy is the proportion of elderly people higher than in Finland.

To the beneficiaries the extension of life has been a happy thing. Younger age groups are not as satisfied. The funds of the state, municipalities and pension funds are not enough to cover the costs caused by the large elderly population: pensions, sickness expenses and care expenses.

The waning economic growth adds to the sadness. There has been no significant real growth in the economy for sixteen years. “It's raining badly and permanently in Finland,” said the president Sauli Niinistö in his last opening speech to the Diet. He is also already 75 years old, so he belongs to us over 70 years old. While the welfare state cannot of course be abandoned, its maintenance must be partially financed with debt.

It's a pity for the future generations, who will inherit debt from us, of course also property. Fewer new Finns are born than in the famine years of the 1860s. According to the most recent forecasts, Finland's population will decline and at the end of this century will be one million smaller than it is now.

My conscience is ringing. Why did I live so old?