Stamina | Feel like you're out of your mind? It could be due to the winter, says the research professor

According to research, a person's cognitive performance slows down in many ways in winter. This is incompatible with our lifestyle, which requires the same level of performance summer and winter.

“Everyone has it's brain fog,” says the father of the family to his adult daughter in the National Theatre's Juhlat play.

It really feels that way. As if the darkness of winter dulls the razor of reason and stiffens cognition.

It's not just a feeling, because this is really the case, says the research professor at the Institute of Health and Welfare Timo Partonen.