Sunday, January 14, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Stamina | Feel like you're out of your mind? It could be due to the winter, says the research professor

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
Stamina | Feel like you're out of your mind? It could be due to the winter, says the research professor

According to research, a person's cognitive performance slows down in many ways in winter. This is incompatible with our lifestyle, which requires the same level of performance summer and winter.

“Everyone has it's brain fog,” says the father of the family to his adult daughter in the National Theatre's Juhlat play.

It really feels that way. As if the darkness of winter dulls the razor of reason and stiffens cognition.

It's not just a feeling, because this is really the case, says the research professor at the Institute of Health and Welfare Timo Partonen.

#Stamina #Feel #you39re #mind #due #winter #research #professor

See also  A7 between Sneek and Joure will be closed for at least six months due to raised asphalt
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Formula E “calls” Perez: “He would be welcome” | FP

Formula E "calls" Perez: "He would be welcome" | FP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result