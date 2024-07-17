Stalls | The stalls in Esplanadi park have disappeared – At the same time, the seagulls left, says the gardener

Stalls|Banning sales stalls was a welcome decision for Esplanadi park gardener Paula Pakkala. He had time to watch stall sales change in three years.

Esplanade working as a park gardener Paula Pakkala has seen the rise of stalls – and now also the destruction at close range. He has worked at the park for the past three summers.

“In the beginning there weren’t many stalls, but last year and this year I’ve noticed how they gathered specifically around the statue of Runeberg.”

The City of Helsinki’s construction service company Stara is responsible for the gardening of Esplanadi Park.

The City of Helsinki announced on Friday, that you are no longer allowed to sell in mobile stalls in Esplanadi park or Senatintorki. Only permanent kiosks and restaurants are allowed to stay in the areas.

Bridge during the week, according to Pakkala, the stalls have disappeared. He says he saw one ice cream seller. He suspects that the information about the stall ban had not yet reached the seller.

Before that, they had time to get feedback from passers-by to Pakkala as well. We were surprised at the large number of stalls and the noise of the generators used by some of the stalls.

In the gardener’s work, the stalls were a nuisance when they were piled up, for example, near the statue of Runeberg, so that it became difficult to drive the work van into the park. According to Pakkala, some of the vendors kept their stalls in the park, which hindered, for example, cleaning and hedge cutting.

In his opinion, the original idea of ​​moving stalls was no longer realized on the Esplanade, because the stalls had “frozen” in the park.

Mixed through the eyes of a gardener, that personally Pakkala thinks the decision to ban the stalls is a good one.

“The look and historical reputation of Esplanadi Park and its position as approximately the most central park in Helsinki is more important to me than the ice cream stands. I also understand the position that mobile stalls enliven the center of Helsinki, but it came at the expense of the historical value of Senate Square and Esplanadi Park.”

When HS asked readers for their thoughts on banning stalls, many were upset that together with the stalls, the lively and international atmosphere of the Esplanadi park disappears. On the other hand, many thought that there were too many stalls and Esplanadi park was the wrong place for them.

In Pakkala’s opinion, banning stalls is also fair to the entrepreneurs in Esplanadi park who pay rent for their space. Of course, something will also be lost as a result of the ban.

“Of course, it’s kind of sad that some of the nice vagabond sellers are now gone.”

As recently as last week, there were stalls at the foot of the Runeberg statue.

Pakkala in my opinion, Esplanadi park is now a more tourist-friendly place, especially around the Runeberg statue. And of course Pakkala’s own work, i.e. for example the floral splendor surrounding the statue, gets its due.

“The stalls blocked the activities of tourist groups when people queued at the stalls. I noticed that people now pose much more freely in front of the statue.”

Pakkala also says that the stall sellers are not the only group of regular visitors who have disappeared from the Esplanadi park as a result of the ban. The offer of the stalls had apparently also attracted the aggressive flocks of seagulls.

“Now you could hardly see any seagulls.”