Sylvester Stallone is one of the biggest action movie stars of all time and has been in multiple sequels to multiple franchises.

The actor, we recall, is the protagonist of the beloved series of films Rocky and also appears in Creed, Creed II and Rambo. Stallone has been called into incredible films and we would be surprised to know which films he has refused to appear for.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed that he turned down the biggest Payday for Rambo IV.

I refused 34. We were doing Rambo III. We thought it would be the biggest hit – this was before it came out. And I was paid a fortune for it. Then they said: “We want Rambo IV . Here it is: pay or play, 34.

Stallone will most likely not appear in the new Creed movie. During an interview the Italian Stallion was asked if it would actually be “strange” for him not to appear in the film.

The lack of Rocky… This is an unfortunate situation because I know what it could have been. She was taken in a very different direction than I would have taken. It’s a different philosophy: that of Irwin Winkler and Michael B. Jordan. I wish them well, but I’m much more of a sentimental. I like my heroes to be beaten, but I don’t want them to go to that dark space. I just feel that people have enough darkness.

Back in 2018, Stallone announced his retirement from Rocky.

This is probably my last rodeo, because what I thought happened – and it did – I never expected it. I thought Rocky ended in 2006 [l’uscita di Rocky Balboa], and I was very happy with it. And then all of a sudden this young man [Jordan] he showed up and the whole story changed. It has passed to a new generation, new problems, new adventures. And I couldn’t be happier, because when I take a step back, because my story has been told, there is a whole new world that will open up for the public, for this generation.

Creed III is Jordan’s directorial debut, carrying on a legacy that Stallone started in the original Rocky series. The actor and director wrote every script and directed everything but Rocky and Rocky V.

Each installment of the Creed it has been tackled so far by a different team, with Ryan Coogler directing the former from a screenplay he wrote with Aaron Covington;

Stephen Caple Jr. directing Creed II from a screenplay by Juel Taylor and Stallone, based on a story by Sascha Penn and Cheo Hodari Coker.