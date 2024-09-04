Treviso, PM on vacation and no electronic bracelet for the stalker. The Case

A case of stalking in Treviso It remained pending due to the holidays of the pm: no electronic bracelet And stalker at large. For days the evaluation of a judicial case was blocked by the vacation of a magistrate. A woman had submitted a request for the adoption of the precautionary measure of no approach allowed against a 65 year old man, reported for stalking and abuse. The 50-year-old woman, who separated from her husband last May, – reports Il Giornale – filed a complaint, complaining of episodes of mistreatment and stalking of which her ex-partner was allegedly the protagonist. The fifty-year-old, in particular, accused her ex-husband of control his movements after having unknowingly installed three satellite detectors inside the car he was using.

The man he would have followed her on several occasions and in one case he would have them too damaged the machineFearing for his safety due to the situation that had arisen, a few days ago the victim filed a petition asking through his lawyer that the electronic bracelet measure be adopted against the ex-partner. But the victim’s lawyer was told that the request could not be assessed before next September 10thalso due to staff shortages. The prosecutor is on vacation and there is no one to replace him. A paradoxical case that risks creating a dangerous precedent.