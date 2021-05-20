A study by the cybersecurity company Avast detected a growth of one 771% in the number of stalkerware and spyware attacks in January and February of this year in Argentina, compared to the same period last year, before the announcement of the first restrictive measures against Covid-19.

Stalkerware is a spy app used by insecure users, mainly in cases where the partner is mistrusted. The software is deposited on the other’s phone and, from an application on your own, you can follow all the movements, chats, photos and messages of the person you distrust. It is also called “Spouseware”, “stalker virus” or “spouse software”.

The tactics most used by digital trackers to terrorize their victims have grown a lot since the coronavirus. “The growth of stalkerware and spyware raises a great concern. Stalkerware is a form of technological abuse, a growing threat that takes away physical and digital freedom from the victim, “said Jaya Baloo, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Avast.

“It is usually secretly installed on smartphones by so-called friends, Jealous spouses and ex-partners. The stalkerware tracks the physical location of the victim, monitors visited sites, phone calls and text messages, which undermines a person’s online freedom and individual freedom. Knowing the tactics of a digital stalker, users can take the necessary precautions and measures to stay safe ”, he details.

A worrying edge: domestic abuse

Stalkerware, hacks, hackers and spyware: programs to follow the movements of another. Photo: Shutterstock

But there is one fact that is more alarming: the growth of stalkerware seems to echo the increase in cases of domestic abuse in Argentina since the time restrictions and social distancing measures came into force.

According to the figures presented by the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity of the Argentine Government, between January and December 2020 they received 108,403 calls to line 144 (free advice and support line for women victims of gender violence).

During the mandatory preventive social isolation, the monthly communications totals for 2020 always exceeded those of 2019 in the country. In April 2020, already during isolation, a total of 1,739 more communications (+ 23%) were received than in April 2019. In May the increase was 2,039 communications (+ 27%), in June 1,217 (+18 %); in July 1,859 (+ 25%); in August 1,856 (+ 25%); in September 1,048 (+ 16%) and in October 843 (+ 16%).

Avast continues to warn about the rise of stalkerware. To avoid digital bullying or to help those who may be experiencing it, it is important to know what to look for.

Tips to prevent it and warning signs

The “stalkeo”, a case of harassment. Facebook photo

First, be aware of what a stalkerware is. Stalkerware is a growing category of malicious software that can be used to locate a person, access their personal photos and videos, intercept emails, as well as text messages, calls and conversations through applications such as WhatsApp and Messenger, without the knowledge of the victim.

Malicious apps are terribly easy to find, download, and use. The reality is that these applications are often quietly installed on mobile phones by fake friends, envious spouses or ex-partners to deprive the victim of their physical and virtual freedom. So if the person is in an abusive relationship, this is a digital tactic to consider.

How to remove stalkerware from a device? It is essential to know the possible results of this elimination. Removing it may alert the person who installed it, so be careful. Avoiding installation should be a priority. The first thing to do is make sure that the phone is protected by PIN or password, avoiding the installation of the software, without the digital tracker knowing.

The second thing is to install an antivirus software, which will alert the user to any stalkerware installation attempts, helping to remove the malicious application, if necessary. These two steps are simple and can ensure the protection of the device and the user’s sensitive data.

If your device is already infected, malware can be removed by restarting the phone in safe mode and removing any suspicious applications within the Applications section or Applications and notifications in Settings. If you’re not sure if an app is malicious, search the web for the app’s name to see if other people shared a problem with it.

Common signs of infected devices

Stalkerware, hacks, hackers and spyware: programs to follow the movements of another. Photo: Shutterstock

Sudden or unexpected decline in device performance (slowdowns, hangs, or reboots)

Change in settings without your consent (new home page of the default browser or search engine, new icons on your desktop)

Flash flood of pop-ups, strange messages, or error messages

Unexplained calls on your bill

The abuser knows things about what you are doing, where you are going, and who you communicated with.

Be on the lookout for your emails outside of the office. Digital stalkers can use them to track their victims’ temporary absence from work. In an example shared with us, the victim, who was being persecuted, took several months to travel and leave the thoughts of her stalker behind, hoping that he would forget her.

However, his efforts were in vain, as he began receiving terrifying emails in his corporate email when he returned to work. To his dismay, the automatic out-of-office reply to his work email alerted the stalker of his plans and also revealed his day of return. Then as soon as he got back to work, the nasty emails from the stalker started again.

How to avoid emails from a digital stalker?

Harassment is also common via email. Photo Shutterstock

With email software, it is often possible to choose who will receive an automatic reply (internal contacts only or external contacts as well). It is important to ensure that the stalker’s email is not stored as a contact and in that case it should be removed immediately.

They can also be block emails from senders in most email software, so if you start getting scary emails, make sure to block them right away.

Beware of identity theft. Another tactic stalkers use to torment their victims is to steal their identity to set up malicious profiles online. In another example shared with us, a victim woke up one morning to find her phone flooded with sexually explicit messages from unknown foreign men.

These unknown men were requesting to meet her and naturally this immediately caused her great distress as she did not understand how they managed to obtain her personal data. After investigating, she discovered that her stalker had created an online profile for an adult dating website. with your name and phone number.

Stalkerware, hacks, hackers and spyware: programs to follow the movements of another. Photo: Shutterstock

How to prevent identity theft? If you begin to receive spam messages or emails stating that an online profile may have been set up without your knowledge, it is important to try to find out where the profile was originally created so that you can contact the platform and request that it be removed.

Always make sure that block incoming messages and calls that are not recognized if they send inappropriate and unwanted content. It is also beneficial to seek psychological support if necessary to deal with the situation, as this tactic can be extremely distressing at times.

Be aware of stalking in social networks. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn can be fun and useful, but they can also reveal a lot about your life without you even realizing it, including current or frequented locations through pictures and sometimes even personal details like your email, address and your birthday.

Unfortunately, this personal data can be used by digital stalkers to track and stalk you online or in person.

How to avoid harassment on social networks? Change your social media settings to private so that only people you trust can access your profiles. Also limit the personal data you share and make sure you don’t share personal photos publicly, as they could give your stalker directions to where you are or give them the opportunity to use the photos to create fake profiles on their behalf.

With information from Avast.

SL