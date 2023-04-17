STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl got sort of Unofficial port to Unreal Engine 5which in fact transports the GSC Game World classic into a new technological context, while not changing the original structure and content.

It is an operation of edit total of the game by Red Panda, which uses the original assets of STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl within Unreal Engine 5, but currently based on a still incomplete map, compared to that of the official game.

In practice, it is still a work in progress, which however allows you to start the adventure of STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl with advanced graphics, waiting to see any developments in the project.

Within this version made available to users we find part of the original map, some dialogues, an artificial intelligence system and inventory management, even if it is not the complete elements of the game.

Also present is the “gunplay” mechanic, so part of the game structure is practically built, but several elements are still missing to complete it. There is still no certain information on how this project will go forward or if it will ever take on a complete form, but in the meantime there is a version that can also be tested by the public, as demonstrated by the video diary published by the developers, visible above.