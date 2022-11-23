An eye-catching Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl fan remaster will launch on 25th December.

Fans of the Ukrainian first-person shooter survival horror series have reacted warmly to the news, while work continues on the game’s official follow-up.

The remaster will launch as a free mod to the original game, creator Andrey0007 stated via ModDB, containing around 16GB of new textures. Plans to also edit the game’s plot in order to remove some inconsistencies have been scaled back, however.

Stalker 2 gameplay trailer.

Here’s a glimpse at how it looks:

“The fact is that I barely have time to work on textures,” Andrey0007 wrote, discussing their earlier, more ambitious plans. “Not to mention the fact that I need to somehow manage to assemble the assembly in the whole, namely, transfer everything to the OGSR engine and redo the plot a bit (remove some inconsistencies, make changes to the voice acting, etc.).

“So there will be a release of only a texture pack weighing about 16GB. In the future, I think I will ask for help from those who understand the game engine, weapons and other things, but for now we will have what we will have .”

Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl originally launched for PC back in 2007, and was quickly followed by two sequels over the next two years.

The upcoming Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be the first new launch in the series in over a decade. It’s currently expected to arrive for PC and Xbox Series X/S at some point in 2023, following the understandable disruption to its development caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Stalker series is the work of Ukrainian studio GSC Game World, which was headquartered in Kyiv. Development is currently continuing with staff relocated to Prague for their safety.