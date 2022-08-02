The rumor about the possibility that STALKER Shadow of Chernobylthe first game in GSC GameWorld’s FPS-RPG series, may be coming in one new console version.

There are no certainties on the reliability of the source, given that it is a blogger with not very well known precedents, but based on this it seems that the game is already in an advanced stage of development, so much so that there would already be testimonies in video of this new build. To report the question is the American blogger nevajno1kto, who claims to have been able to preview a preliminary build of STALKER Shadow of Chernobyl.

There also appears to be a video of the console version of STALKER Shadow of Chernobyl, visible at this address (at least while it lasts), even if the authenticity of the film in question is not clear. The blogger has also published an archive of over 4 GB of materials, to highlight the issue and to confirm the information released.

In fact, the pictures and video show some variations applied to the interface of STALKER Shadow of Chernobyl, which seem to be in line with the needs of the game on consoles. It seems that this version is developed on a modified build of the X-Ray Engine, but it would not have been edited by GSC GameWorld itself, but by another team under the supervision of the authors.

Recall that we are talking about the first chapter of the series, while the second, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is still waiting for a precise release date, after being postponed to 2023.