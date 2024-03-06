The STALKER: Legends of the Zone collection for PS4 has appeared on pre-order in some Japanese stores, complete with images and release date: June 27, 2024. The good thing is that it costs 6,578 yen and has not yet been announced. Yes, GSC Game World never introduced it. However, it will contain the first three games in the series: STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl, STALKER: Clear Sky and STALKER: Call of Pripyat. To get an example of shops with already active reservations, go to Double chamber, Neowing or Rakuten Books.

This is significant news because it is the first time that STALKER has arrived on consoles. STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl should be launched on September 5, 2024 on PC and Xbox Series Which is a shame, given that these are three excellent games with a great atmosphere and mechanics that are difficult to replicate in other works.