STALKER Legends of the Zone Trilogy was launched by surprise on PS4 and Xbox One during the Xbox Partner Preview: it is a collection of the first three chapters of the GSC Game World series.

While waiting for the release of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the Ukrainian development team was able to collaborate with Metaboo to bring Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky and Call of Pripyat on Sony and Microsoft consoles, with a package available for €39.99 or with individual games for €19.99.

These are versions faithful to the original experiences, but substantially modified in terms of controls best fit the controller: a task the developers tackled by redesigning this aspect from scratch and making sure everything was immediate and accessible.