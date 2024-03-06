STALKER Legends of the Zone Trilogy was launched by surprise on PS4 and Xbox One during the Xbox Partner Preview: it is a collection of the first three chapters of the GSC Game World series.
While waiting for the release of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the Ukrainian development team was able to collaborate with Metaboo to bring Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky and Call of Pripyat on Sony and Microsoft consoles, with a package available for €39.99 or with individual games for €19.99.
These are versions faithful to the original experiences, but substantially modified in terms of controls best fit the controller: a task the developers tackled by redesigning this aspect from scratch and making sure everything was immediate and accessible.
The words of GSC Game World
“STALKER has been a PC franchise for a long time, so the main priorities were focused on adapting the experience for consoles as a whole (including, but not limited to, native controller support),” explained the insider public relations Zakhar Bocharov. “We created everything from scratch, making sure it was easy to control and comfortable to play.”
“We have wanted to bring STALKER to consoles for some time and have worked closely with our trusted partners at Mataboo to make it happen,” explains Bocharov. “Despite the new release date for STALKER 2, we have decided to keep STALKER Legends of the Zone Trilogy to early 2024 to give players some time to complete the originals before moving on to the sequel.”
“Considering the cult status of the series and knowing that STALKER 2 is coming to Xbox, it made sense to allow users to experience the original games,” explains Bocharov. “We see these releases as closing a gap that has existed for some time; all games in the series will finally be available on the intended platforms.”
