Awaken Realms revealed STALKER The Board Gamea transposition of the famous FPS that will start as a crowdfunding campaign on Gamefound.com

The STALKER series, known for its atmosphere and incredible immersion, won the hearts of gamers from all over the world. The creators of the board game adaptation promise to bring the same quality within their product.

The game will present high quality miniatures and first-rate components; the mechanics have been carefully crafted to provide players with a sense of tension and danger as they tackle the game’s challenges.

The board game is described as one zonecrawler and is designed for 1 to 4 players. The missions themselves will be split into separate tiles, allowing for a smooth transition into the game itself. Here are the other details about the game: