Although it does not have a specific release date yet, STALKER 2 has recently released a lot of information to the delight of its fans. Thanks to an interview granted to the GamingBolt portal we have learned that the new GSC Game World will offer hundreds of hours of content, but there is still more. Now those responsible for the game assure that the STALKER 2’s open world will be key to your story. It was Zakhar Bocharov, head of public relations for the Ukrainian company, who explained the importance of this aspect of the title.

“STALKER 2 focuses primarily on a new story and we can’t tell it without the open world. The player need to feel the scale and the results of your decisions. It is a long way for it to make an impact. A great journey with its own pace and results. In addition, it is about seeing the Zone in its renewed beauty. The seamless open world is something the series always looked for. Hopefully, players will enjoy both the story and the world we are creating. They are very special to us, ”Bocharov pointed out in this regard.

Game Pass, one of the reasons why STALKER 2 will be exclusive to Xbox

As a consequence of the above, STALKER 2 will have ramifications in its history depending on our decisions and also different endings according to what we have been doing, saying and choosing. STALKER 2 is in development for Xbox Series X | S and PC, although it was recently pointed out that the period of exclusiveness of Xbox consoles it would only be three months. Be that as it may, what seems certain is that the GSC Game World title will not be released on previous-generation consoles.