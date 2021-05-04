Stalker 2 promises a massive and seamless open world. And according to the developer Stalker 2 will be a very long game with hundreds of hours of content. This is because it will offer players many options in terms of both narrative and immersive gameplay inspired by simulators. It looks like it will deliver a pretty meaty adventure, but exactly how long can we expect it to be? Well, at least according to official sources it will keep you busy for quite some time.

In a recent interview conducted by GamingBolt to GSC Game World PR managerZakhar Bacharov asked a question for the length of the game, and while Bacharov didn’t give an exact number of the game’s runtime, he did give us an idea of ​​what to expect. He made it clear that Stalker 2 will be a very long game with hundreds of hours of content.

Yes, according to Bacharov, Stalker 2 will be a very long game with hundreds of hours of content. Even if you just stick to do the main missions of the gameIt will be a long game, but as Bacharov says, if you get involved in the exploration and all the optional secondary content the game has to offer, you can spend hundreds of hours playing.

It’s a very long game, even if you decide to just go through the main quest. Hundreds of hours can be spent if you want to do more exploration and side quests. GamingBolt interview

In the same interview, Bacharov also told us that Stalker. 2 is a next-gen exclusive because the game would have been “impossible to run” on state-of-the-art hardware. Stalker. 2 is in development for Xbox Series X / S and PC, and GSC Game World currently has no plans to bring the game to PS5. Although the exclusivity could be as little as 3 months as reported.