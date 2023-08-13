stalkers 2 it is certainly one of the most awaited titles of the moment: will the post-apocalyptic FPS be able to faithfully reproduce the atmospheres and sensations that the first chapter of the series was able to convey to us way back in 2007? We may find out sooner than you think.

As reported by VGC and some of its insiders, the distributor Plaion would have erroneously disclosed, for a very short period, the release date of Stalker 2: the game, according to this rumor, should be released before the end of this year.

Precisely, the site has reported as the alleged release date on December 1st 2023: will it be true? We could already learn more during the Gamescom in Cologne, the fair, in fact, will have Stalker 2 among its great protagonists.

The development of Stalker 2 was decidedly difficult due to the war in Ukraine: the team that is handling the game is mostly Ukrainian and since the war started, only a part of the team has been relocated to the Czech Republic.

The game, born to be released in 2022, has suffered a series of delays up to being left without an exit window, at least until Plaion’s tip-off. We hope that, this time, the release is final.