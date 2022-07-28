GSC Game World has posted some new high resolution images of his Stalker 2.

In total, three new images have been released showing what the Ukrainian studio is able to accomplish with Epic’s new game engine, Unreal Engine 5.

“Many different life stories proceed in the Zone – the most dangerous and mysterious place on Earth“, writes the team on Twitter.”But what are you looking for here, stalker? Tell us why you are so anxious to go beyond the Perimeter!“.

Below you can see the new images of the game:

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has long been in development. The title was officially announced in 2010 and was scheduled to launch in 2012. The shooter has undergone many delays and the debut trailer was released in July 2020. The game is one of the first to run on Unreal Engine 5 and will be a launch exclusive for Xbox Series X / S and PC.

In June last year, GSC Game World announced that the game would be released on April 22, 2022, but it was postponed until December 2022. Last month, the developer had to set a new release date due to the ongoing war. in Ukraine.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will launch on Xbox and PC in 2023.

Source: Wccftech.