There seems to be no peace for STALKER 2developed by GSC Games Worldin fact after a postponement and after having changed the name, as reported by us in this article, due to the recent events in Ukraine, we have also seen obscure the official website in Russia. Unfortunately, this is also war, not just armed warfare.

The development house behind the video game, in fact, with the clear stance demonstrated not only with the name change, but also due to a banner that appeared on the official websitehas somehow “unnerved” Russia, which in prompt response has decided to shut down the site in that country.

According to the news agency RIA Novostithe official website of STALKER 2 which is expected to launch by the end of 2022was blacked out from the office of Attorney General of the Russian Federation. It was also reported that the Ukrainian study GSC Games World is in the process of relocating its offices from Kiev to Prague, due to the invasion of Russia in Ukraine.

For those who are not aware STALKER 2 will use the now very popular Unreal Engine 5as we have already covered in this article and will not have NFTs, also given the perplexities that they are generating in this period.

Unfortunately, due to the current problems in his native landthe development of STALKER 2 has officially stopped, as you can read at this address. To date, therefore, it is not possible to confirm its release date set for December 2022, as the team, as it should be, first needs to think about its safety., But we may soon have news in this regard.

What we are aware of so far is that STALKER 2 at its release, except for a change of cards on the table, is provided as an exclusive Xbox Series X / S And PCalthough it cannot be ruled out that in the future the game will also be able to reach the next-gen console from Sony.