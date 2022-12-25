Vladimir “Fresh” Yezhov, one of the developers of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyland died for defend Ukraine by the Russian invasion, which unfortunately has been going on for almost a year now and has produced atrocious suffering both among the civilian population and among the military who have found themselves fighting this war.

Just 38-year-old electronics engineer, game designer at GSC Game World, Yezhov stayed on killed near Bakhmut, in the midst of a long series of bloody clashes of which he himself had provided dramatic testimony, speaking of how a great friend of his had been shot to death by Russian troops.

The development team of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, as we know, is experiencing an extremely complicated situation, with part of the employees committed to working in precarious conditions and part enlisted in the Ukrainian army to defend the country from wanted aggression from Putin.

For these reasons, the launch of the game will probably not take place soon, although GSC Game World has reiterated its intention to publish the title in 2023, despite all these difficulties.