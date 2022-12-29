GSC Game World has shared a series of new images Of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobylwhich mostly show new locations and some characters that we will meet during the campaign.

The new gallery of shots, which you can view below, basically captures some of the scenes seen in the new gameplay trailer STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl shown today, entitled Come to Me, in which we saw new gameplay sequences with fights against human enemies and mutants.

Today’s images show some of the locations we’ll visit in the game, ranging from cramped bunkers and dilapidated buildings to bucolic landscapes with great visual impact.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is expected on Xbox Series X | S and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG) during 2023, with a precise release date yet to be officially revealed.

At launch, the game will also be available in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog for subscribers to the Microsoft service.