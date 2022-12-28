Surprisingly, a new one will be available in a few hours gameplay trailers officer of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Mark the date and time: it will be available from 20:00 Italian tomorrow, Thursday 29 December 2022.

The trailer will be released via the IGN USA YouTube channel at this addressbut you can view it within this news at the time indicated using the player below.

In addition to new gameplay sequences, according to the description of the movie we can also expect updates on the state of work from the developers of CSC Game World. The launch of STALKER 2 in the course of 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, PC and Game Pass is also reiterated.

“Enjoy the first new gameplay trailer for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl in almost six months as its Ukrainian developers show us the progress they have made with their first-person shooter. STALKER 2 is “a huge open world without borders” with a non-linear story, built using Unreal Engine 5. It will be available in 2023 on PC and as a console exclusive on Xbox Series X / S. It will also be launched on Xbox Game Pass on day one. ” reads the description of the video.

As you probably know, the development of the game is rather problematic due to the war in Ukraine, home of the STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl team, as demonstrated by this surreal video that shoots them during a bombing. Sadly, just recently one of the developers died fighting the Russian invasion.