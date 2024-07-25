Stalker 2 is one of the most anticipated games by Xbox users. After all, the first-person shooter will be exclusive to its console at launch. Unfortunately, it has suffered a large number of delays over the years and has just had another one.

Through their social networks, the developers of Stalker 2 They shared a video confirming the delay until November 20. They also shared a statement explaining that they will use the additional two months of work to deliver the best possible experience to players.

It’s not all bad news, to excite those interested They announced a deep dive into the gameplay that will be released on August 12th. Here they promise several interviews with the team, lots of new footage and a full look at one of the game’s missions. We’ll have an idea of ​​whether the delay will be worth it.

Source: GSC Game World

We recommend you: Microsoft responds to complaints about Xbox Game Pass price increase

If you see this preview of Stalker 2 If you’re interested, you should know that it will be available for Xbox Series X/S and PC. It will also be a day one title for Xbox Game Pass. So on November 20th, be sure to give this long-awaited sequel a chance.

What is Stalker 2 about?

Stalker 2 It is a first-person shooter that takes us to an alternate version of Chernobyl. Here, a second nuclear disaster in 2006 caused the nearby area to suffer from the effects of radiation, creating new weather conditions and objects with unique properties. People who enter the area are known as Stalkers and they constantly fight to find these things.

So far the series has three installments and this sequel would be the fourth. If you’re interested in playing the previous games, you can easily find them thanks to a collection of the original trilogy. This is available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. This way you can better prepare for their arrival.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.