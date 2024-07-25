STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a game that has suffered from a turbulent development and multiple delays. When everyone thought that the title was finally going to be available at the beginning of next September, the studio responsible for this title has once again confirmed that there was a change of plans, and now this sequel will not arrive until November. Through a new video, GSC Game World has confirmed that STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will no longer be available on September 5, as many expected, and will now arrive on consoles and PC until November 20, 2024. This is what they commented on the matter: “We know that you may be tired of waiting, and we really appreciate your patience. These additional two months will give us the opportunity to correct more ‘unexpected anomalies’ (or simply ‘bugs’, as you call them). STALKER 2 is shaping up to be everything we imagined, with launch almost here, and we are incredibly excited to share more with you.” However, we won’t have to wait long to get an idea of ​​what awaits us, since on August 12 there will be a special presentation focused on the new features that STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has for us, so the new wait won’t be so heavy for some. Remember, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 20. In related news, the original STALKER trilogy is coming to consoles.



Author’s Note: Considering that development has been affected by the war in Ukraine, it makes perfect sense that the team is having issues like this, it’s just natural. Let’s just hope that everything turns out okay at the end of the day. Via: GSC Game WorldThe post STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is delayed again first appeared on Atomix.

