In an interview with GamesRadar+, the STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl team talked about How long does it take to complete the work? and what it meant to create such a great game.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been delayed again and again. This may have annoyed some fans, but it’s always a good thing when a team makes sure that their work is in perfect condition before it’s released. This is even more true when we’re talking about a video game of considerable size that needs a lot of polish, and STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl certainly looks huge.

How long is STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl?

The team explained that we can expect to need around 100 hours to fully explore STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl. They also clarified that the entire work was handcrafted.

Technical producer Yevhenii Kulyk explained that it was a big challenge to make a map that was not only huge, but memorable. “Of course you can make a big map, but it still has to be playable, it has to be beautiful, and the player has to remember the different places in the Zone,” Kulyk said. “The main thing, if you talk about the map, is that it’s big. It’s really big, but we didn’t use any procedural generation for the world.”

“So everything you can see or experience in our game was made by the hands of our talented designers, artists and so on,” Kulyk said.You won’t notice two identical buildings or rooms. with the same placement of the same objects or something like that. So every player who plays Stalker 2 will have his own story.”

Finally, we remind you of the new release date for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.