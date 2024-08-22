STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl was shown again during Gamescom 2024 and in this case directly on Xbox Series Xat least as far as some builds were concerned, leaving agreat impression judging by the first reports about the game’s probable frame rate.

The new chapter of the open world FPS-RPG had so far been shown mainly on PC, but in this case it seems that GSC GameWorld has decided to let people try the new demo directly on Xbox Series X, at least according to what was reported by several correspondents in Cologne, and the impressions are positive on the technical front.

According to some testimonies, it seems that the game is going to 60 fps on Microsoft consolewhile maintaining a notable graphic quality, therefore without having to suffer too many compromises in terms of resolution or visual richness.