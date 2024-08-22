STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl was shown again during Gamescom 2024 and in this case directly on Xbox Series Xat least as far as some builds were concerned, leaving agreat impression judging by the first reports about the game’s probable frame rate.
The new chapter of the open world FPS-RPG had so far been shown mainly on PC, but in this case it seems that GSC GameWorld has decided to let people try the new demo directly on Xbox Series X, at least according to what was reported by several correspondents in Cologne, and the impressions are positive on the technical front.
According to some testimonies, it seems that the game is going to 60 fps on Microsoft consolewhile maintaining a notable graphic quality, therefore without having to suffer too many compromises in terms of resolution or visual richness.
A couple of reliable sources confirm this
This, at least, is what emerges from the messages of some journalists present: in particular, the one who went out on a limb on this aspect was John Linneman of Digital Foundrywhich can be considered a highly reliable source.
“I played STALKER 2 on a real Xbox Series X,” Linneman said. “It’s really technically impressive! I’m impressed. The image quality is also surprisingly high.”
Later, in an exchange with other users on X he confirmed that it runs at 60 fps and that in fact “it is theonly available mode“, at least for now.
The Verge’s Tom Warren also confirmed the matter: “Stalker 2 runs at 60fps even on Xbox Series X and I think it’s one of those games that will surprise a lot of people with how well it runs on both console and PC,” he reported.
A few days ago we saw a tour of the Zone in a new trailer dedicated to the environments, after the deep dive video with all the aspects of the game.
