STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl apparently will not be present atXbox Games Showcase of this year: the community manager of GSC Game World confirmed it, trying to explain the reasons for this choice.

This is obviously a complicated moment for the development team, which is carrying out the project in the midst of a war, but according to the words of the representative of the Ukrainian studio, this is not the main reason why the game will skip the important appointment.

“We usually don’t confirm or deny our participation in a show, but in this case we will make an exception,” wrote the community manager. “STALKER 2 will skip the June conferences, preferring to do important announcements in the coming months.”

“Our plan,” continued the GSC Game World rep, “is to provide users with constant updates on what we’re cooking.” A policy of maximum transparency, in short, which will see the arrival of new features in the coming months.