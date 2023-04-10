Through Amazon it is possible to do the pre-order of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl – Ultimate Edition, the expensive collector’s edition. The price is €389.99 and the release date is scheduled for December 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl – Ultimate Edition includes: a backpack, a steelbook, an artbook, a statuette, a letter from the developers, a map, a keychain with tinderbox, strickers, a poster, an additional side quest related to the story, the Season Pass which includes two story expansions and access to all future DLC, a single player costume skin and three weapon skins, 7 multiplayer costume skins and 3 weapon skins, the digital soundtrack, the digital artbook, an area pass from collection and, as a pre-order bonus, some digital content such as the extended bivouac, other skins and a multiplayer badge.