GSC Game World returns to show STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobylundoubtedly one of the most anticipated games among those scheduled for 2023, with others two images which are added to those previously published and always focused on the Zone, the setting of the game.

Forming part of the package from which the two images seen yesterday were also taken, these too show new glimpses of the Zone, or the large explorable area that sets the scene for the adventures of the game.

It is a reimagining of the Exclusion Zone surrounding the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which has become the focus of tremendous genetic and physical distortions that are reflected in a strange and menacing setting.

However, there is also a certain beauty in them melancholy and desolate landscapes of the Zone, as emerges rather clearly also from these other two images, which you can also see placed together with the other two from yesterday in the gallery below.

In the meantime, we’re still waiting for a release date for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, with the hope that it will indeed hit the market by the end of 2023.

This is in fact the goal of the development team, but considering the difficult situation that the developers have been experiencing for a year now, it is difficult to make precise predictions about the launch. Just in the past few hours, we have brought back some excerpts from an interview with GSC Game World in which the team talked about the war in Ukraine and how it influenced the development.